Exigimos urgente esclarecimiento de lo ocurrido

Nosotros, mujeres y hombres representantes de Organizaciones Sindicales, que conformamos la Mesa Sindical NO podemos dejar pasar por alto EL ATENTADO CRIMINAL , SUFRIDO POR EL SEC. GRAL. DE CAMIONEROS MARIANO OLAECHEA Y SU FLIA.
Entendemos es un atentado a TODAS LAS ORGANIZACIONES SINDICALES DE CHACABUCO.
Es por ello que “EXIGIMOS A LAS AUTORIDADES EL “URGENTE” ESCLARECIMIENTO DE LO OCURRIDO” , lo hacemos en DEFENSA DE LA RECUPERADA DEMOCRACIA , CONVENCIDOS QUE NO PERMITIREMOS NUNCA MAS VOLVER A TIEMPOS QUE TANTA SANGRE HA COSTADO A NUESTRA ARGENTINA.
MESA SINDICAL DE CHACABUCO
